Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX) with a beta value of 1.43 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PLRX) stock price down -6.37% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.57. PLRX’s price has ranged from $1.10 to $16.10 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -78.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 25.36%. With a float of $54.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.39 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 171 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.86%, operating margin of -9685.51%, and the pretax margin is -9117.22%.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Pliant Therapeutics Inc is 11.97%, while institutional ownership is 75.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 17 ’25, was worth 587,150. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 52,419 shares at a rate of $11.20, taking the stock ownership to the 430,517 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 17 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 20,148 for $11.20, making the entire transaction worth $225,680. This insider now owns 262,608 shares in total.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.95 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.36% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.59% during the next five years compared to -78.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PLRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Pliant Therapeutics Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX)

Looking closely at Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PLRX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.51 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.82%.

During the past 100 days, Pliant Therapeutics Inc’s (PLRX) raw stochastic average was set at 53.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1337 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.1130 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4505, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.5047. However, in the short run, Pliant Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5662. Second resistance stands at $1.6625. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7249. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4075, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3451. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2488.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PLRX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 90.24 million, the company has a total of 61,388K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -210,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -43,300 K.