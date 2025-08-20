Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 45.87%

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSE: PLYM) on Tuesday, soared 47.06% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $14.64. Within the past 52 weeks, PLYM’s price has moved between $12.70 and $24.11.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -112.74%. With a float of $38.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.78 million.

In an organization with 46 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 68.81%, operating margin of 17.98%, and the pretax margin is 72.51%.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Industrial industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc is 12.86%, while institutional ownership is 99.14%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21 ’25, was worth 89,250. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,250 shares at a rate of $17.00, taking the stock ownership to the 40,800 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $18.39, making the entire transaction worth $91,950. This insider now owns 5,000 shares in total.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.04) by -0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -112.74% per share during the next fiscal year.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSE: PLYM) Trading Performance Indicators

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 440.88 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.77 million. That was better than the volume of 0.41 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.97%.

During the past 100 days, Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc’s (PLYM) raw stochastic average was set at 88.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.43 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.42 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.69. However, in the short run, Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.45. Second resistance stands at $23.36. The third major resistance level sits at $24.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.10. The third support level lies at $19.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSE: PLYM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 969.81 million based on 44,554K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 198,360 K and income totals 139,340 K. The company made 47,200 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.