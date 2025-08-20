Precigen Inc (PGEN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 75.96% last month.

Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) kicked off on Tuesday, up 9.15% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.95. Over the past 52 weeks, PGEN has traded in a range of $0.65-$3.49.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 25.76% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.52%. With a float of $147.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $297.85 million.

In an organization with 143 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -8.02%, operating margin of -2309.47%, and the pretax margin is -2870.32%.

Precigen Inc (PGEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Precigen Inc is 50.45%, while institutional ownership is 27.55%.

Precigen Inc (PGEN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.09) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.52% per share during the next fiscal year.

Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Precigen Inc’s (PGEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.71. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 221.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Precigen Inc (PGEN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 44.02 million. That was better than the volume of 3.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.68%.

During the past 100 days, Precigen Inc’s (PGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 88.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.22 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.14 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.42. However, in the short run, Precigen Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.39. Second resistance stands at $3.56. The third major resistance level sits at $3.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.78. The third support level lies at $2.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 959.47 million has total of 297,973K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,930 K in contrast with the sum of -126,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 860 K and last quarter income was -26,640 K.