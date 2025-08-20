Premier Inc (PINC) is 18.30% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On Tuesday, Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC) was 7.29% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $24.43. A 52-week range for PINC has been $17.23 – $25.27.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -46.09%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -6.44%. With a float of $81.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.54 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 70.07%, operating margin of 7.17%, and the pretax margin is 14.46%.

Premier Inc (PINC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Premier Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Premier Inc is 1.58%, while institutional ownership is 93.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 04 ’25, was worth 26,185. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,137 shares at a rate of $23.03, taking the stock ownership to the 28,673 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 04 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 1,137 for $23.03, making the entire transaction worth $26,185.

Premier Inc (PINC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.25) by 0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.44% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.16% during the next five years compared to -46.09% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Premier Inc (PINC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.62. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Premier Inc (PINC)

The latest stats from [Premier Inc, PINC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.78 million was superior to 1.62 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.17%.

During the past 100 days, Premier Inc’s (PINC) raw stochastic average was set at 87.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.87 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.52 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.73. The third major resistance level sits at $32.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.27. The third support level lies at $19.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC) Key Stats

There are 82,342K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.16 billion. As of now, sales total 1,346 M while income totals 119,540 K. Its latest quarter income was 261,380 K while its last quarter net income were 27,070 K.