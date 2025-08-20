Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) kicked off at the price of $3.24: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: PRME) on Tuesday, plunged -7.43% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.5. Within the past 52 weeks, PRME’s price has moved between $1.11 and $5.17.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -124.13%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 28.42%. With a float of $94.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.49 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 214 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 77.52%, operating margin of -4116.57%, and the pretax margin is -4016.83%.

Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Prime Medicine Inc is 47.02%, while institutional ownership is 22.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01 ’25, was worth 4,950,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,500,000 shares at a rate of $3.30, taking the stock ownership to the 3,262,440 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 3,030,300 for $3.30, making the entire transaction worth $9,999,990. This insider now owns 6,230,300 shares in total.

Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.42) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.42% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.11% during the next five years compared to -124.13% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: PRME) Trading Performance Indicators

Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.56 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 116.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prime Medicine Inc (PRME)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.52 million, its volume of 3.18 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.77%.

During the past 100 days, Prime Medicine Inc’s (PRME) raw stochastic average was set at 52.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.36 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.28 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.42 in the near term. At $3.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.84.

Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: PRME) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 577.36 million based on 134,574K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,980 K and income totals -195,880 K. The company made 1,120 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -52,590 K in sales during its previous quarter.