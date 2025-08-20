Quantum Corp (QMCO)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) kicked off on Tuesday, down -8.20% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $7.44. Over the past 52 weeks, QMCO has traded in a range of $2.22-$90.64.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 18.45% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 94.40%. With a float of $6.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.53 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 40.05%, operating margin of -0.42%, and the pretax margin is -43.7%.

Quantum Corp (QMCO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Quantum Corp is 7.21%, while institutional ownership is 13.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21 ’25, was worth 1,727. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 179 shares at a rate of $9.65, taking the stock ownership to the 24,971 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 21 ’25, when Company’s President & CEO sold 2,784 for $9.65, making the entire transaction worth $26,862. This insider now owns 110,848 shares in total.

Quantum Corp (QMCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 94.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Quantum Corp’s (QMCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -25.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quantum Corp (QMCO)

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.5 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.93%.

During the past 100 days, Quantum Corp’s (QMCO) raw stochastic average was set at 0.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.42 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.90 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.20 in the near term. At $7.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.39. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.02.

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 44.58 million has total of 6,950K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 311,600 K in contrast with the sum of -41,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 72,550 K and last quarter income was -71,430 K.