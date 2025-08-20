Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) with a beta value of 2.88 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) on Tuesday, plunged -5.50% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.09. Within the past 52 weeks, QSI’s price has moved between $0.61 and $5.77.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 43.26% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 26.29%. With a float of $151.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.36 million.

The firm has a total of 149 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 53.17%, operating margin of -3341.06%, and the pretax margin is -3117.58%.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Quantum-Si Incorporated is 25.00%, while institutional ownership is 28.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23 ’25, was worth 38,257. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 23,705 shares at a rate of $1.61, taking the stock ownership to the 2,623,011 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23 ’25, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 21,923 for $1.61, making the entire transaction worth $35,382. This insider now owns 842,586 shares in total.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.18) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.29% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.28% during the next five years compared to 43.26% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.27 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 61.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Quantum-Si Incorporated, QSI], we can find that recorded value of 7.31 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 11.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.69%.

During the past 100 days, Quantum-Si Incorporated’s (QSI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0853 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1189 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6594, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6027. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1033. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1767. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2183. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9883, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9467. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8733.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 208.57 million based on 202,495K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,060 K and income totals -101,010 K. The company made 590 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -28,840 K in sales during its previous quarter.