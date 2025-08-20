QuantumScape Corp (QS) volume exceeds 24.27 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) stock price down -10.11% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $8.8. QS’s price has ranged from $3.40 to $15.03 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -34.46%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 13.59%. With a float of $405.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $522.08 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 800 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -89.8%, operating margin of -1379.9%, and the pretax margin is -1263.93%.

QuantumScape Corp (QS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of QuantumScape Corp is 28.32%, while institutional ownership is 27.88%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19 ’25, was worth 204,165. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 47,727 for $9.03, making the entire transaction worth $430,975.

QuantumScape Corp (QS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.23 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.59% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.42% during the next five years compared to -34.46% drop over the previous five years of trading.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are QuantumScape Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 16.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.87, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corp (QS)

The latest stats from [QuantumScape Corp, QS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 20.95 million was inferior to 24.53 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.09%.

During the past 100 days, QuantumScape Corp’s (QS) raw stochastic average was set at 38.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.61 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.54 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.22. The third major resistance level sits at $9.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.18. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.52.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.48 billion, the company has a total of 566,022K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -477,860 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -114,700 K.