QUBT (Quantum Computing Inc) dropped -6.51 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Tuesday, Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) was -6.51% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $15.9. A 52-week range for QUBT has been $0.58 – $27.15.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 77.40%. With a float of $129.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.91 million.

The firm has a total of 41 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -990.91%, operating margin of -7248.05%, and the pretax margin is -11720.52%.

Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Quantum Computing Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Quantum Computing Inc is 19.11%, while institutional ownership is 35.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12 ’25, was worth 928,800. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 46,440 shares at a rate of $20.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 11 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 83,495 for $19.92, making the entire transaction worth $1,663,220. This insider now owns 47,565 shares in total.

Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 88.08. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9137.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Quantum Computing Inc, QUBT], we can find that recorded value of 17.66 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 24.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.01%.

During the past 100 days, Quantum Computing Inc’s (QUBT) raw stochastic average was set at 56.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.03 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.36. The third major resistance level sits at $16.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.29.

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) Key Stats

There are 159,850K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.38 billion. As of now, sales total 373 K while income totals -68,542 K. Its latest quarter income was 61 K while its last quarter net income were -36,482 K.