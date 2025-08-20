Recent developments with Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 3.08 cents.

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) kicked off on Tuesday, down -5.69% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $9.85. Over the past 52 weeks, ACHR has traded in a range of $2.82-$13.92.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -60.86% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 21.77%. With a float of $541.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $640.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1148 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -28.72%, operating margin of -6025.53%, and the pretax margin is -6518.09%.

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Archer Aviation Inc is 15.98%, while institutional ownership is 51.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18 ’25, was worth 420,457. In this transaction CHIEF PEOPLE PARTNERSHIPS OFF. of this company sold 42,775 shares at a rate of $9.83, taking the stock ownership to the 295,337 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18 ’25, when Company’s Chief Legal & Strategy Officer sold 48,936 for $9.83, making the entire transaction worth $481,016. This insider now owns 47,518 shares in total.

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.26) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.77% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.19% during the next five years compared to -60.86% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Archer Aviation Inc’s (ACHR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 22.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) saw its 5-day average volume 27.16 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 33.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.03%.

During the past 100 days, Archer Aviation Inc’s (ACHR) raw stochastic average was set at 45.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.57 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.66 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.70 in the near term. At $10.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.84. The third support level lies at $8.44 if the price breaches the second support level.

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.99 billion has total of 549,011K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -536,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -206,000 K.