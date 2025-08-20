Recent developments with BioAffinity Technologies Inc (BIAF) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.55 cents.

BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BIAF) on Tuesday, soared 9.06% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. Within the past 52 weeks, BIAF’s price has moved between $0.16 and $2.26.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -10.71% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 46.67%. With a float of $20.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.46 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 57 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 34.41%, operating margin of -109.38%, and the pretax margin is -110.35%.

BioAffinity Technologies Inc (BIAF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BioAffinity Technologies Inc is 27.61%, while institutional ownership is 1.46%.

BioAffinity Technologies Inc (BIAF) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.15) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.67% per share during the next fiscal year.

BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BIAF) Trading Performance Indicators

BioAffinity Technologies Inc (BIAF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.63 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioAffinity Technologies Inc (BIAF)

BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BIAF) saw its 5-day average volume 0.95 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.12%.

During the past 100 days, BioAffinity Technologies Inc’s (BIAF) raw stochastic average was set at 7.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0254 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0626 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2956, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6027. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2836 in the near term. At $0.3001, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3220. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2452, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2233. The third support level lies at $0.2068 if the price breaches the second support level.

BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BIAF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.60 million based on 28,460K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,360 K and income totals -9,040 K. The company made 1,270 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,060 K in sales during its previous quarter.