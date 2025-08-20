Recent developments with Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.83 cents.

On Tuesday, Helen of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ: HELE) opened higher 3.89% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $23.13. Price fluctuations for HELE have ranged from $20.02 to $77.95 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has dropped its sales by -2.26% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -36.92% at the time writing. With a float of $22.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.94 million.

In an organization with 1883 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 47.59%, operating margin of -15.84%, and the pretax margin is -18.64%.

Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Helen of Troy Ltd is 2.08%, while institutional ownership is 104.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 16 ’25, was worth 9,948. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company bought 435 shares at a rate of $22.87, taking the stock ownership to the 24,812 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 10,000 for $21.47, making the entire transaction worth $214,700. This insider now owns 135,932 shares in total.

Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 8/31/2024, the company posted 1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 1.05) by 0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.92% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ: HELE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.69 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.71 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.34%.

During the past 100 days, Helen of Troy Ltd’s (HELE) raw stochastic average was set at 11.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.99 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.77 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.45. However, in the short run, Helen of Troy Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.29. Second resistance stands at $24.56. The third major resistance level sits at $25.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.02. The third support level lies at $22.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

Helen of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ: HELE) Key Stats

There are currently 22,943K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 551.62 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,908 M according to its annual income of 123,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 371,660 K and its income totaled -450,720 K.