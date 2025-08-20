Recent developments with Light & Wonder Inc (LNW) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.18 cents.

Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ: LNW) on Tuesday, soared 3.63% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $88.2. Within the past 52 weeks, LNW’s price has moved between $69.56 and $115.00.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 39.78%. With a float of $83.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6800 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 71.63%, operating margin of 21.86%, and the pretax margin is 13.83%.

Light & Wonder Inc (LNW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Gambling industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Light & Wonder Inc is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 66.27%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 14 ’25, was worth 1,787,311. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $89.37, taking the stock ownership to the 42,082 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 1,380 for $87.61, making the entire transaction worth $120,902. This insider now owns 6,380 shares in total.

Light & Wonder Inc (LNW) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 1.09) by -0.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.78% per share during the next fiscal year.

Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ: LNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Light & Wonder Inc (LNW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.51 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.95, a number that is poised to hit 1.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Light & Wonder Inc (LNW)

The latest stats from [Light & Wonder Inc, LNW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.25 million was superior to 0.96 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.84%.

During the past 100 days, Light & Wonder Inc’s (LNW) raw stochastic average was set at 62.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.60 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.17 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $92.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $93.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $94.61. The third major resistance level sits at $96.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $87.25. The third support level lies at $85.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ: LNW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.67 billion based on 83,947K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,188 M and income totals 336,000 K. The company made 809,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 95,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.