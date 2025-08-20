Recent developments with PG&E Corp (PCG) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.57 cents.

On Tuesday, PG&E Corp (NYSE: PCG) opened higher 3.31% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $15.1. Price fluctuations for PCG have ranged from $12.97 to $21.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 10.13% at the time writing. With a float of $2.19 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.20 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 28410 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 33.16%, operating margin of 18.06%, and the pretax margin is 8.89%.

PG&E Corp (PCG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PG&E Corp is 0.54%, while institutional ownership is 96.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11 ’25, was worth 106,050. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $15.15, taking the stock ownership to the 41,683 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 7,000 for $15.14, making the entire transaction worth $106,015.

PG&E Corp (PCG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.32) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.13% per share during the next fiscal year.

PG&E Corp (NYSE: PCG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PG&E Corp (PCG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.89. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PG&E Corp (PCG)

The latest stats from [PG&E Corp, PCG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 25.43 million was superior to 23.68 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.68%.

During the past 100 days, PG&E Corp’s (PCG) raw stochastic average was set at 52.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.43 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.41 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.97. The third major resistance level sits at $16.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.89. The third support level lies at $14.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

PG&E Corp (NYSE: PCG) Key Stats

There are currently 2,675,581K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 34.29 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 24,419 M according to its annual income of 2,512 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,898 M and its income totaled 549,000 K.