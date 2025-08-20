Recent developments with Prairie Operating Co (PROP) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.14 cents.

On Tuesday, Prairie Operating Co (NASDAQ: PROP) was -20.00% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $2.7. A 52-week range for PROP has been $2.40 – $12.30.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 31.55%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 135.68%. With a float of $23.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.56 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 19 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 13.82%, operating margin of 12.04%, and the pretax margin is 10.83%.

Prairie Operating Co (PROP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Prairie Operating Co stocks. The insider ownership of Prairie Operating Co is 52.57%, while institutional ownership is 17.46%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13 ’25, was worth 19,950. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $3.99, taking the stock ownership to the 24,012 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09 ’25, when Company’s EVP of Operations bought 5,000 for $3.99, making the entire transaction worth $19,950. This insider now owns 127,861 shares in total.

Prairie Operating Co (PROP) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 135.68% per share during the next fiscal year.

Prairie Operating Co (NASDAQ: PROP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Prairie Operating Co (PROP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.58. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prairie Operating Co (PROP)

The latest stats from [Prairie Operating Co, PROP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.21 million was superior to 0.96 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.26%.

During the past 100 days, Prairie Operating Co’s (PROP) raw stochastic average was set at 0.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.30 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.33 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.77. The third major resistance level sits at $2.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.85. The third support level lies at $1.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

Prairie Operating Co (NASDAQ: PROP) Key Stats

There are 50,278K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 108.60 million. As of now, sales total 7,940 K while income totals -40,910 K. Its latest quarter income was 68,100 K while its last quarter net income were 35,680 K.