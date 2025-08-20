Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) is expecting -17.98% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) stock price down -7.81% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $8.71. RGNX’s price has ranged from $5.03 to $13.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -12.18%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 51.99%. With a float of $45.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.39 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 353 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 79.94%, operating margin of -105.66%, and the pretax margin is -112.7%.

Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Regenxbio Inc is 9.37%, while institutional ownership is 84.35%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 163,046. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,602 shares at a rate of $7.91, taking the stock ownership to the 475,103 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 20,602 for $7.52, making the entire transaction worth $154,927.

Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -1.17 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.99% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.99% during the next five years compared to -12.18% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Regenxbio Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.13. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.46, a number that is poised to hit -1.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Regenxbio Inc (RGNX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.97 million, its volume of 0.78 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.58%.

During the past 100 days, Regenxbio Inc’s (RGNX) raw stochastic average was set at 50.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.49 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.68 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.26 in the near term. At $8.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.78. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.55.

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 405.63 million, the company has a total of 50,514K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 83,330 K while annual income is -227,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 21,360 K while its latest quarter income was -70,870 K.