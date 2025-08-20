Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) posted a 6.42% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Tuesday, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR) opened higher 4.73% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $37.67. Price fluctuations for REXR have ranged from $29.68 to $52.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 20.55%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.99% at the time writing. With a float of $236.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $236.69 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 271 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 77.55%, operating margin of 36.15%, and the pretax margin is 33.46%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Industrial industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 111.71%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21 ’25, was worth 975,109. In this transaction General Counsel & Secretary of this company sold 26,449 shares at a rate of $36.87, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 21 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 26,449 for $36.87, making the entire transaction worth $975,108.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.28) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.99% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.24% during the next five years compared to 20.55% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.6 million, its volume of 2.32 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.63%.

During the past 100 days, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc’s (REXR) raw stochastic average was set at 89.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.81 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.97 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $40.09 in the near term. At $40.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $41.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $36.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR) Key Stats

There are currently 236,672K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.34 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 936,410 K according to its annual income of 273,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 249,510 K and its income totaled 116,330 K.