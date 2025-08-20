Richtech Robotics Inc (RR) volume exceeds 11.78 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Tuesday, Richtech Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: RR) was -8.14% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $2.21. A 52-week range for RR has been $0.52 – $5.20.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

With a float of $103.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.89 million.

In an organization with 57 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 74.61%, operating margin of -289.21%, and the pretax margin is -275.05%.

Richtech Robotics Inc (RR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Richtech Robotics Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Richtech Robotics Inc is 31.26%, while institutional ownership is 10.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05 ’25, was worth 138,611. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 54,787 shares at a rate of $2.53, taking the stock ownership to the 1,200,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03 ’25, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 40,000 for $2.48, making the entire transaction worth $99,200. This insider now owns 1,254,787 shares in total.

Richtech Robotics Inc (RR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Richtech Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: RR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Richtech Robotics Inc (RR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 118.23. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 73.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Richtech Robotics Inc (RR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.83 million. That was inferior than the volume of 12.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.38%.

During the past 100 days, Richtech Robotics Inc’s (RR) raw stochastic average was set at 28.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.15 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.18 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.95. However, in the short run, Richtech Robotics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.19. Second resistance stands at $2.36. The third major resistance level sits at $2.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.82. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.65.

Richtech Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: RR) Key Stats

There are 114,504K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 304.29 million. As of now, sales total 4,240 K while income totals -8,140 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,180 K while its last quarter net income were -4,060 K.