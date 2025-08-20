Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 10,790 K

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI) stock price down -8.84% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $16.63. RGTI’s price has ranged from $0.66 to $21.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 20.53%. With a float of $316.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $323.76 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 140 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 40.57%, operating margin of -976.08%, and the pretax margin is -2079.86%.

Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Rigetti Computing Inc is 2.31%, while institutional ownership is 35.79%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 14 ’25, was worth 1,669,870. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $16.70, taking the stock ownership to the 14,902 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 14 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 100,000 for $17.24, making the entire transaction worth $1,724,000.

Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.53% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rigetti Computing Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 41.57. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 620.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI)

The latest stats from [Rigetti Computing Inc, RGTI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 53.76 million was inferior to 70.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.90%.

During the past 100 days, Rigetti Computing Inc’s (RGTI) raw stochastic average was set at 73.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.31 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.04 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.63. The third major resistance level sits at $18.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.48.

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.91 billion, the company has a total of 290,323K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,790 K while annual income is -200,990 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,800 K while its latest quarter income was -39,650 K.