Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) 20 Days SMA touches -0.24%: The odds favor the bear

On Tuesday, Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) opened lower -6.54% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $115.02. Price fluctuations for HOOD have ranged from $18.71 to $117.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 2.76% at the time writing. With a float of $743.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $771.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 86.66%, operating margin of 42.64%, and the pretax margin is 42.72%.

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Robinhood Markets Inc is 16.38%, while institutional ownership is 59.39%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15 ’25, was worth 11,092,900. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $110.93, taking the stock ownership to the 510,258 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 14 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 418,338 for $109.39, making the entire transaction worth $45,763,123. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.26) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.76% per share during the next fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.25. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 26.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 109.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)

Looking closely at Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD), its last 5-days average volume was 41.31 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 41.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.62%.

During the past 100 days, Robinhood Markets Inc’s (HOOD) raw stochastic average was set at 88.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.71 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 4.21 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $96.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.44. However, in the short run, Robinhood Markets Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $114.47. Second resistance stands at $121.45. The third major resistance level sits at $125.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $103.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $99.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $92.55.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) Key Stats

There are currently 888,675K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 95.53 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,951 M according to its annual income of 1,411 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 989,000 K and its income totaled 386,000 K.