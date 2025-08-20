Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) kicked off at the price of $0.56: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) kicked off on Tuesday, down -4.85% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.59. Over the past 52 weeks, SGMO has traded in a range of $0.41-$3.18.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 10.57%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 40.58%. With a float of $292.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $301.71 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 183 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 97.4%, operating margin of -76.91%, and the pretax margin is -77.72%.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc is 3.17%, while institutional ownership is 17.09%.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.04) by 0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.58% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.47% during the next five years compared to 10.57% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s (SGMO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.05. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO)

Looking closely at Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO), its last 5-days average volume was 6.63 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 6.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.40%.

During the past 100 days, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s (SGMO) raw stochastic average was set at 31.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0471 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0575 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5210, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0650. However, in the short run, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5839. Second resistance stands at $0.6072. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6262. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5416, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5226. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4993.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 169.11 million has total of 301,709K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 57,800 K in contrast with the sum of -97,940 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 18,310 K and last quarter income was -19,990 K.