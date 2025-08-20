Spyre Therapeutics Inc (SYRE) last year’s performance of -30.80% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Spyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SYRE) on Tuesday, plunged -4.90% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $16.94. Within the past 52 weeks, SYRE’s price has moved between $10.91 and $40.26.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 44.65% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 8.32%. With a float of $51.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.74 million.

The firm has a total of 65 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Spyre Therapeutics Inc (SYRE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Spyre Therapeutics Inc is 15.37%, while institutional ownership is 99.46%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 06 ’24, was worth 246,313. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,700 shares at a rate of $36.76, taking the stock ownership to the 27,360 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 25 ’24, when Company’s Director sold 300 for $36.43, making the entire transaction worth $10,929. This insider now owns 34,060 shares in total.

Spyre Therapeutics Inc (SYRE) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.86) by -0.5. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.32% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.25% during the next five years compared to 44.65% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Spyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SYRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Spyre Therapeutics Inc (SYRE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.49 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spyre Therapeutics Inc (SYRE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Spyre Therapeutics Inc, SYRE], we can find that recorded value of 0.46 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.09%.

During the past 100 days, Spyre Therapeutics Inc’s (SYRE) raw stochastic average was set at 62.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.89 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.04 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.19. The third major resistance level sits at $17.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.83.

Spyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SYRE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 973.06 million based on 60,401K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -208,020 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -36,720 K in sales during its previous quarter.