STAG Industrial Inc (STAG) average volume reaches $1.46M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On Tuesday, STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE: STAG) opened higher 5.07% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $34.35. Price fluctuations for STAG have ranged from $28.61 to $40.70 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 24.35%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 14.19% at the time writing. With a float of $185.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $186.69 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 91 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 58.97%, operating margin of 26.98%, and the pretax margin is 29.39%.

STAG Industrial Inc (STAG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Industrial industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of STAG Industrial Inc is 0.61%, while institutional ownership is 93.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06 ’25, was worth 1,064,327. In this transaction Director of this company sold 28,843 shares at a rate of $36.90, taking the stock ownership to the 7,115 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 28,843 for $36.16, making the entire transaction worth $1,042,963.

STAG Industrial Inc (STAG) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.19% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.75% during the next five years compared to 24.35% growth over the previous five years of trading.

STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE: STAG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for STAG Industrial Inc (STAG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.46. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of STAG Industrial Inc (STAG)

Looking closely at STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE: STAG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.25 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.00%.

During the past 100 days, STAG Industrial Inc’s (STAG) raw stochastic average was set at 84.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.63 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.80 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.13. However, in the short run, STAG Industrial Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $36.57. Second resistance stands at $37.04. The third major resistance level sits at $37.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.73.

STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE: STAG) Key Stats

There are currently 186,697K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.88 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 767,380 K according to its annual income of 189,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 207,590 K and its income totaled 50,010 K.