Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) last year’s performance of 87.67% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX: SLI) stock price down -6.16% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $2.92. SLI’s price has ranged from $1.08 to $3.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was -31.82%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -113.97%. With a float of $171.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.57 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 45 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Standard Lithium Ltd is 13.58%, while institutional ownership is 7.04%.

Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.51 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -113.97% per share during the next fiscal year.

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX: SLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Standard Lithium Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.91 million, its volume of 1.82 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.55%.

During the past 100 days, Standard Lithium Ltd’s (SLI) raw stochastic average was set at 82.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.18 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.13 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.87 in the near term. At $2.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.46.

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX: SLI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 544.16 million, the company has a total of 193,938K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is 107,651 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -4,980 K.