Strategy Inc (MSTR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 18.16 million

On Tuesday, Strategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR) opened lower -7.43% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $363.6. Price fluctuations for MSTR have ranged from $113.69 to $543.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 487.43% at the time writing. With a float of $263.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $283.55 million.

The firm has a total of 1534 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 70.1%, operating margin of 1440.9%, and the pretax margin is 1418.48%.

Strategy Inc (MSTR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Strategy Inc is 7.13%, while institutional ownership is 49.27%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 976,520. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $97.65, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 07 ’25, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 18,750 for $395.00, making the entire transaction worth $7,406,250. This insider now owns 24,460 shares in total.

Strategy Inc (MSTR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.02) by -1.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 44.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 487.43% per share during the next fiscal year.

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Strategy Inc (MSTR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.68. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 206.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Strategy Inc (MSTR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Strategy Inc, MSTR], we can find that recorded value of 13.55 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 15.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.47%.

During the past 100 days, Strategy Inc’s (MSTR) raw stochastic average was set at 45.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.34 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.02 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $396.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $353.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $356.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $376.10. The third major resistance level sits at $387.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $325.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $313.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $293.87.

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR) Key Stats

There are currently 283,553K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 95.44 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 463,460 K according to its annual income of -1,167 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 114,490 K and its income totaled 10,021 M.