Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 21,972 M

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) on Tuesday, plunged -5.71% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $45.86. Within the past 52 weeks, SMCI’s price has moved between $17.25 and $66.44.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 60.12% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 23.49%. With a float of $512.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $596.82 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5684 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 11.06%, operating margin of 5.7%, and the pretax margin is 5.53%.

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Super Micro Computer Inc is 14.07%, while institutional ownership is 51.88%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28 ’25, was worth 12,000,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $60.00, taking the stock ownership to the 40,426,120 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28 ’25, when Company’s President and CEO sold 200,000 for $60.00, making the entire transaction worth $12,000,000. This insider now owns 40,426,120 shares in total.

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.75) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.49% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.78% during the next five years compared to 60.12% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.32 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.66, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) saw its 5-day average volume 25.85 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 55.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.22%.

During the past 100 days, Super Micro Computer Inc’s (SMCI) raw stochastic average was set at 45.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.17 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.36 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $45.00 in the near term. At $46.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $47.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.64.

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 25.81 billion based on 596,818K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 21,972 M and income totals 1,049 M. The company made 5,757 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 195,150 K in sales during its previous quarter.