Symbotic Inc (SYM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,788 M

On Tuesday, Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) was -8.41% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $51.1. A 52-week range for SYM has been $16.32 – $64.16.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -415.28% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 102.92%. With a float of $44.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.25 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1650 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 16.86%, operating margin of -5.38%, and the pretax margin is -3.63%.

Symbotic Inc (SYM) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Symbotic Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Symbotic Inc is 59.78%, while institutional ownership is 35.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19 ’25, was worth 1,190,462. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 2,000 for $52.57, making the entire transaction worth $105,140.

Symbotic Inc (SYM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.47 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.06) by 0.4. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.92% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 71.29% during the next five years compared to -415.28% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Symbotic Inc (SYM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.95. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 160.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Symbotic Inc (SYM)

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.77 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.04%.

During the past 100 days, Symbotic Inc’s (SYM) raw stochastic average was set at 63.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.95 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.34 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $49.74 in the near term. At $52.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $54.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $40.42.

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) Key Stats

There are 590,493K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 27.64 billion. As of now, sales total 1,788 M while income totals -13,490 K. Its latest quarter income was 592,120 K while its last quarter net income were -5,910 K.