Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 20,665 M

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) stock price up 3.91% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $171.33. THC’s price has ranged from $109.82 to $185.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 31.59%. With a float of $87.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.34 million.

In an organization with 98000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 47.81%, operating margin of 17.91%, and the pretax margin is 14.42%.

Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Tenet Healthcare Corp is 1.22%, while institutional ownership is 98.24%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05 ’25, was worth 144,762. In this transaction Director of this company sold 836 shares at a rate of $173.16, taking the stock ownership to the 11,292 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05 ’25, when Company’s EVP, Chief Information Officer sold 7,738 for $173.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,338,674. This insider now owns 20,110 shares in total.

Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 2.93 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.59% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tenet Healthcare Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.63. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 15.62, a number that is poised to hit 3.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.0 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.06%.

During the past 100 days, Tenet Healthcare Corp’s (THC) raw stochastic average was set at 90.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.92 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 5.58 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $167.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $146.65. However, in the short run, Tenet Healthcare Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $180.53. Second resistance stands at $183.03. The third major resistance level sits at $187.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $173.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $169.53. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $167.03.

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.73 billion, the company has a total of 88,351K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 20,665 M while annual income is 3,200 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,271 M while its latest quarter income was 288,000 K.