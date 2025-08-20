TeraWulf Inc (WULF) volume exceeds 104.9 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) stock price down -6.40% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $9.38. WULF’s price has ranged from $2.06 to $10.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 12.89% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -46.67%. With a float of $290.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $390.13 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 43.83%, operating margin of -61.29%, and the pretax margin is -89.56%.

TeraWulf Inc (WULF) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of TeraWulf Inc is 25.92%, while institutional ownership is 55.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15 ’25, was worth 39,744. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,600 shares at a rate of $8.64, taking the stock ownership to the 40,769 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 18 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 21,182 for $3.92, making the entire transaction worth $83,033. This insider now owns 191,199 shares in total.

TeraWulf Inc (WULF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.05 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.67% per share during the next fiscal year.

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are TeraWulf Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.66. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 23.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TeraWulf Inc (WULF)

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) saw its 5-day average volume 140.71 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 45.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.11%.

During the past 100 days, TeraWulf Inc’s (WULF) raw stochastic average was set at 77.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.65 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.38 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.20 in the near term. At $9.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.26. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.84.

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.44 billion, the company has a total of 391,926K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 140,050 K while annual income is -72,420 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 47,640 K while its latest quarter income was -18,370 K.