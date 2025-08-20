UE (Urban Edge Properties) climbed 3.12 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Tuesday, Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) opened higher 3.12% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $19.55. Price fluctuations for UE have ranged from $15.66 to $23.83 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -8.14%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -21.67% at the time writing. With a float of $125.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.79 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 109 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 68.03%, operating margin of 34.44%, and the pretax margin is 24.42%.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Urban Edge Properties is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 96.94%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 488,405. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 26,000 shares at a rate of $18.78, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s Officer- General Counsel proposed sale 27,000 for $18.52, making the entire transaction worth $500,000.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.13) by -0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.67% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.62% during the next five years compared to -8.14% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Urban Edge Properties (UE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.66. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Looking closely at Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.44 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.90%.

During the past 100 days, Urban Edge Properties’s (UE) raw stochastic average was set at 85.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.44 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.45 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.90. However, in the short run, Urban Edge Properties’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.35. Second resistance stands at $20.54. The third major resistance level sits at $20.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.45. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.26.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Key Stats

There are currently 125,791K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.67 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 444,970 K according to its annual income of 72,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 114,080 K and its income totaled 57,980 K.