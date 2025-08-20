Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) is -12.00% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) on Tuesday, plunged -5.69% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $65.3. Within the past 52 weeks, UPST’s price has moved between $31.40 and $96.43.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -195.32%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 926.06%. With a float of $83.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.09 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1193 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 98.49%, operating margin of -5.61%, and the pretax margin is -0.72%.

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Upstart Holdings Inc is 13.37%, while institutional ownership is 65.02%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15 ’25, was worth 2,636,434. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 41,667 shares at a rate of $63.27, taking the stock ownership to the 52,614 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 41,667 for $63.27, making the entire transaction worth $2,636,434.

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.15) by 0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 926.06% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) Trading Performance Indicators

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.46 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

The latest stats from [Upstart Holdings Inc, UPST] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.81 million was inferior to 6.32 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.25%.

During the past 100 days, Upstart Holdings Inc’s (UPST) raw stochastic average was set at 54.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.60 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.65 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $64.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $66.74. The third major resistance level sits at $68.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.72. The third support level lies at $56.14 if the price breaches the second support level.

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.93 billion based on 96,218K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 636,530 K and income totals -128,580 K. The company made 257,290 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 5,610 K in sales during its previous quarter.