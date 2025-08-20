Veritone Inc (VERI) is expecting 32.78% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) kicked off on Tuesday, down -7.00% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.57. Over the past 52 weeks, VERI has traded in a range of $1.22-$5.64.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.82% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 33.98%. With a float of $44.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.58 million.

The firm has a total of 487 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 60.75%, operating margin of -98.28%, and the pretax margin is -105.46%.

Veritone Inc (VERI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Veritone Inc is 20.08%, while institutional ownership is 20.23%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13 ’24, was worth 1,269,212. In this transaction Director of this company sold 504,657 shares at a rate of $2.52, taking the stock ownership to the 31,861 shares.

Veritone Inc (VERI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.16) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.98% per share during the next fiscal year.

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Veritone Inc’s (VERI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.89. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Veritone Inc (VERI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Veritone Inc, VERI], we can find that recorded value of 2.07 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.43%.

During the past 100 days, Veritone Inc’s (VERI) raw stochastic average was set at 59.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.26 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.18 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.69. The third major resistance level sits at $2.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.05.

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 132.10 million has total of 55,272K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 92,640 K in contrast with the sum of -37,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 24,010 K and last quarter income was -26,800 K.