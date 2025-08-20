Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) posted a -11.65% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE: EVTL) stock price down -5.35% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $5.05. EVTL’s price has ranged from $2.76 to $15.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -85.59% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 95.61%. With a float of $77.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.68 million.

The firm has a total of 368 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 32.14%, operating margin of -690.63%, and the pretax margin is -3450.56%.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Vertical Aerospace Ltd is 19.65%, while institutional ownership is 8.44%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 23 ’25, was worth 13,600,000. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 26 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner proposed sale 2,000,000 for $5.18, making the entire transaction worth $10,360,000.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -1.48 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.61% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 71.69% during the next five years compared to -85.59% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE: EVTL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vertical Aerospace Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -13.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vertical Aerospace Ltd, EVTL], we can find that recorded value of 0.83 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.03%.

During the past 100 days, Vertical Aerospace Ltd’s (EVTL) raw stochastic average was set at 41.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.35 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.43 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.22. The third major resistance level sits at $5.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.31.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE: EVTL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 462.12 million, the company has a total of 96,678K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -998,350 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -193,350 K.