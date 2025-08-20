Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) posted a -10.21% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Tuesday, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) was -4.89% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $135.69. A 52-week range for VRT has been $53.60 – $155.84.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 32.80%. With a float of $374.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $381.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 31000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 35.29%, operating margin of 17.18%, and the pretax margin is 13.2%.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vertiv Holdings Co stocks. The insider ownership of Vertiv Holdings Co is 1.91%, while institutional ownership is 85.05%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18 ’25, was worth 11,320,899. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 14 ’25, when Company’s President, EMEA sold 41,654 for $134.21, making the entire transaction worth $5,590,383. This insider now owns 18,848 shares in total.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.76 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.69) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.35. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Looking closely at Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), its last 5-days average volume was 6.97 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 9.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.12%.

During the past 100 days, Vertiv Holdings Co’s (VRT) raw stochastic average was set at 75.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.32 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 4.96 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $128.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $111.89. However, in the short run, Vertiv Holdings Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $132.90. Second resistance stands at $136.75. The third major resistance level sits at $139.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $126.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $123.49. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $119.64.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Key Stats

There are 381,867K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 49.28 billion. As of now, sales total 8,012 M while income totals 495,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,638 M while its last quarter net income were 324,200 K.