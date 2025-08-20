Vital Energy Inc (VTLE) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.75 million

On Tuesday, Vital Energy Inc (NYSE: VTLE) was -6.62% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $15.57. A 52-week range for VTLE has been $12.30 – $38.02.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 30.67% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 12.45%. With a float of $30.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.69 million.

The firm has a total of 405 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 59.69%, operating margin of -33.86%, and the pretax margin is -28.41%.

Vital Energy Inc (VTLE) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vital Energy Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Vital Energy Inc is 21.51%, while institutional ownership is 75.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 14 ’25, was worth 308,199. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 09 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 250,000 for $18.25, making the entire transaction worth $4,562,953. This insider now owns 7,618,933 shares in total.

Vital Energy Inc (VTLE) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 1.61 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 1.54) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.45% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.11% during the next five years compared to 30.67% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vital Energy Inc (NYSE: VTLE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vital Energy Inc (VTLE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -19.79, a number that is poised to hit 1.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vital Energy Inc (VTLE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vital Energy Inc, VTLE], we can find that recorded value of 1.26 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.92%.

During the past 100 days, Vital Energy Inc’s (VTLE) raw stochastic average was set at 22.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.01 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.09 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.22. The third major resistance level sits at $16.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.86.

Vital Energy Inc (NYSE: VTLE) Key Stats

There are 38,699K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 562.69 million. As of now, sales total 1,952 M while income totals -173,520 K. Its latest quarter income was 429,630 K while its last quarter net income were -582,570 K.