Weibo Corp ADR (WB) plunged -6.11 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB) stock price down -6.11% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $11.94. WB’s price has ranged from $7.03 to $12.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -11.92% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -1.25%. With a float of $156.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.45 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4982 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 78.84%, operating margin of 28.75%, and the pretax margin is 27.16%.

Weibo Corp ADR (WB) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Weibo Corp ADR is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 37.11%.

Weibo Corp ADR (WB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.53 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.25% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.93% during the next five years compared to -11.92% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Weibo Corp ADR’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.72. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Weibo Corp ADR (WB)

Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB) saw its 5-day average volume 3.07 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.13%.

During the past 100 days, Weibo Corp ADR’s (WB) raw stochastic average was set at 84.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.38 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.28 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.71 in the near term. At $12.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.70. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.21.

Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.75 billion, the company has a total of 242,611K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,755 M while annual income is 300,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 444,800 K while its latest quarter income was 125,690 K.