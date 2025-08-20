Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) 20 Days SMA touches 3.37%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN) stock price up 4.33% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $108.15. WYNN’s price has ranged from $65.25 to $112.57 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 30.52%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -23.40%. With a float of $80.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 28000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 42.53%, operating margin of 14.82%, and the pretax margin is 6.78%.

Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of Wynn Resorts Ltd is 22.27%, while institutional ownership is 67.56%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 29 ’25, was worth 208,375. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,262 shares at a rate of $92.12, taking the stock ownership to the 3,066 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 29 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 2,262 for $92.12, making the entire transaction worth $208,377.

Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.9 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.93% during the next five years compared to 30.52% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Wynn Resorts Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Looking closely at Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN), its last 5-days average volume was 2.02 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.42%.

During the past 100 days, Wynn Resorts Ltd’s (WYNN) raw stochastic average was set at 99.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.87 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.74 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $102.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $90.54. However, in the short run, Wynn Resorts Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $114.38. Second resistance stands at $115.93. The third major resistance level sits at $118.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $109.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $106.78. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $105.23.

Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.73 billion, the company has a total of 103,977K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,128 M while annual income is 501,080 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,738 M while its latest quarter income was 66,220 K.