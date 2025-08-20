Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG) kicked off at the price of $9.48: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Tuesday, Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: YSG) opened higher 5.45% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $8.99. Price fluctuations for YSG have ranged from $3.01 to $11.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -82.23% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 117.15% at the time writing. With a float of $59.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.19 million.

The firm has a total of 1350 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 77.47%, operating margin of -20.3%, and the pretax margin is -17.15%.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR is 3.73%, while institutional ownership is 21.58%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 27 ’25, was worth 966,000. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 02 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 617,234 for $3.84, making the entire transaction worth $2,370,179.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 117.15% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: YSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.53. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.87 and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR, YSG], we can find that recorded value of 0.74 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.00%.

During the past 100 days, Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR’s (YSG) raw stochastic average was set at 74.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.61 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.57 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.90. The third major resistance level sits at $10.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.58.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: YSG) Key Stats

There are currently 92,219K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 589.56 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 464,900 K according to its annual income of -97,020 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 114,860 K and its income totaled -730 K.