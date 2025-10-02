A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY) as it 5-day change was 8.96%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, Amplify Energy Corp (NYSE: AMPY) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.38% to $5.23, before settling in for the price of $5.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMPY posted a 52-week range of $2.27-$7.35.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -53.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $211.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.09.

Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Amplify Energy Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.25%, in contrast to 44.32% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 13 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 167,086 shares at the rate of 3.88, making the entire transaction reach 647,675 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,438,853. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 12 ’25, Company’s Director bought 117,420 for 3.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 433,620. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,271,767 in total.

Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amplify Energy Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -53.33% and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in the upcoming year.

Amplify Energy Corp (NYSE: AMPY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.20, and its Beta score is 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.76.

In the same vein, AMPY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.37, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Amplify Energy Corp, AMPY]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.61 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.89 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.02% While, its Average True Range was 60.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.36 that was higher than 0.23 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.