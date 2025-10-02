A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) as it 5-day change was -11.49%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) set off with pace as it heaved 3.17% to $11.4, before settling in for the price of $11.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUPH posted a 52-week range of $6.55-$13.54.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1520.83%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $132.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $118.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.07.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.76%, in contrast to 43.74% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 01 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 1,000,000 shares at the rate of 10.12, making the entire transaction reach 10,120,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,029,500. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 05 ’25, Company’s Director bought 200,000 for 11.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,336,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,329,500 in total.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1520.83% and is forecasted to reach 0.76 in the upcoming year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.66, and its Beta score is 1.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.77. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.26.

In the same vein, AUPH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)

Going through the that latest performance of [Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, AUPH]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.99 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.66 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.94% While, its Average True Range was 35.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.65 that was higher than 0.41 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.