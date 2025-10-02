A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) as it 5-day change was 11.72%

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AVTX) open the trading on N/A, with great promise as it jumped 1.97% to $12.96, before settling in for the price of $12.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AVTX posted a 52-week range of $3.39-$16.00.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 56.49% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 56.49%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 68.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $170.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.11.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Avalo Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.46%, in contrast to 53.08% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 13 ’24, this organization’s Director bought 500 shares at the rate of 13.00, making the entire transaction reach 6,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,000. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 12 ’24, Company’s Director bought 500 for 12.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,250. This particular insider is now the holder of 500 in total.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 68.80% and is forecasted to reach -6.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 40.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 56.49% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AVTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 387.40.

In the same vein, AVTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -9.38, a figure that is expected to reach -1.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -6.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX)

[Avalo Therapeutics Inc, AVTX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.58% While, its Average True Range was 66.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 73.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.01 that was higher than 0.63 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.