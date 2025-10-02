A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) as it 5-day change was -5.63%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ: CNTA) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -6.72% at $22.62, before settling in for the price of $24.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNTA posted a 52-week range of $9.60-$24.57.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -210.04% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -210.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.91%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $133.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $85.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.74.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 36.42%, in contrast to 56.11% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 24 ’25, this organization’s Chief Technology & Quality Ofc sold 35,000 shares at the rate of 24.00, making the entire transaction reach 840,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 121,503.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.91% and is forecasted to reach -1.62 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -210.04% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ: CNTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 201.13.

In the same vein, CNTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.78, a figure that is expected to reach -0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ: CNTA), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.11 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.02 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.15% While, its Average True Range was 52.97.

Raw Stochastic average of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.13 that was higher than 0.87 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.