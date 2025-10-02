A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Cronos Group Inc (CRON) as it 5-day change was -1.85%

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) open the trading on N/A, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.32% to $2.66, before settling in for the price of $2.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRON posted a 52-week range of $1.60-$3.16.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -50.98% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -50.98%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $383.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $197.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.06.

Cronos Group Inc (CRON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Cronos Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 48.32%, in contrast to 13.65% institutional ownership.

Cronos Group Inc (CRON) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cronos Group Inc (CRON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 23.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $56.00, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.82.

In the same vein, CRON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05.

Technical Analysis of Cronos Group Inc (CRON)

[Cronos Group Inc, CRON] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.68% While, its Average True Range was 50.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Cronos Group Inc (CRON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 24.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.12 that was higher than 0.09 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.