A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) as it 5-day change was 0.15%

As on Wednesday,Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) started slowly as it slid -2.41% to $6.88, before settling in for the price of $7.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DAWN posted a 52-week range of $5.64-$16.76.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -38.09%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -38.09%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.35%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $102.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $704.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.43.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.13%, in contrast to 74.52% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 18 ’25, this organization’s COO and CFO sold 4,106 shares at the rate of 6.77, making the entire transaction reach 27,786 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 278,000. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 18 ’25, Company’s Gen Counsel & Secretary sold 4,365 for 6.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 29,538. This particular insider is now the holder of 54,858 in total.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.35% and is forecasted to reach -0.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 74.86% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -38.09% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.76.

In the same vein, DAWN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.91, a figure that is expected to reach -0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc, DAWN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.45 million was better the volume of 1.34 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.52% While, its Average True Range was 45.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.26 that was lower than 0.30 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.