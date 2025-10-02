A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with GT Biopharma Inc (GTBP) as it 5-day change was -18.74%

GT Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: GTBP) established initial surge of 10.83% at $0.65, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $0.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GTBP posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$4.10.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 54.16%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 54.16%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 81.12%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2360, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.1599.

GT Biopharma Inc (GTBP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the GT Biopharma Inc industry. GT Biopharma Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.92%, in contrast to 9.80% institutional ownership.

GT Biopharma Inc (GTBP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

GT Biopharma Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 81.12% and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 57.84% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 54.16% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

GT Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: GTBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GT Biopharma Inc (GTBP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.76.

In the same vein, GTBP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GT Biopharma Inc (GTBP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [GT Biopharma Inc, GTBP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.3 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.90% While, its Average True Range was 33.31.

Raw Stochastic average of GT Biopharma Inc (GTBP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0753 that was lower than 0.1862 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.