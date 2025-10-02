A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) as it 5-day change was 13.14%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.94% to $1.98, before settling in for the price of $2.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INVZ posted a 52-week range of $0.45-$3.14.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -463.21% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -463.21%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 48.25%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $200.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $196.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $397.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.26.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.07%, in contrast to 27.98% institutional ownership.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 48.25% and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 27.19% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -463.21% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.55.

In the same vein, INVZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.42, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ)

Going through the that latest performance of [Innoviz Technologies Ltd, INVZ]. Its last 5-days volume of 11.55 million indicated improvement to the volume of 7.98 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.13% While, its Average True Range was 59.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 58.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.16 that was higher than 0.13 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.