A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) as it 5-day change was -77.48%

IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: IOBT) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -2.01% at $0.36, before settling in for the price of $0.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IOBT posted a 52-week range of $0.32-$2.79.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -27.25%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.25%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.79%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $65.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7165, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2468.

IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. IO Biotech Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.21%, in contrast to 20.21% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 30 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 15,000 shares at the rate of 1.39, making the entire transaction reach 20,884 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,000. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 23 ’24, Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 31,350 for 0.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 26,553. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,350 in total.

IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

IO Biotech Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.79% and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.69% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -27.25% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: IOBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IO Biotech Inc (IOBT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.96.

In the same vein, IOBT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.58, a figure that is expected to reach -0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of IO Biotech Inc (IOBT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: IOBT), its last 5-days Average volume was 9.63 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.47 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.65% While, its Average True Range was 13.14.

Raw Stochastic average of IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1177 that was lower than 0.1725 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.