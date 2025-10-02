A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Lemonade Inc (LMND) as it 5-day change was -1.91%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.09% to $52.41, before settling in for the price of $53.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LMND posted a 52-week range of $15.27-$62.00.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -8.22%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.22%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $73.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $51.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.16.

Lemonade Inc (LMND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry. Lemonade Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.80%, in contrast to 53.47% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 03 ’25, this organization’s Chief Business Officer sold 282 shares at the rate of 50.34, making the entire transaction reach 14,196 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,825. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 03 ’25, Company’s Chief Insurance Officer sold 2,718 for 50.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 136,824. This particular insider is now the holder of 102,397 in total.

Lemonade Inc (LMND) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.90% and is forecasted to reach -1.75 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 38.76% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -8.22% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lemonade Inc (LMND). Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.91.

In the same vein, LMND’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.82, a figure that is expected to reach -0.72 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lemonade Inc (LMND)

Going through the that latest performance of [Lemonade Inc, LMND]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.25 million was inferior to the volume of 2.34 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.81% While, its Average True Range was 44.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Lemonade Inc (LMND) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.36 that was higher than 2.77 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.