A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Maplebear Inc (CART) as it 5-day change was -11.78%

As on Wednesday,Maplebear Inc (NASDAQ: CART) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.88% to $37.45, before settling in for the price of $36.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CART posted a 52-week range of $34.87-$53.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.51%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $263.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $206.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $44.48.

Maplebear Inc (CART) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Maplebear Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.69%, in contrast to 67.65% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 22 ’25, this organization’s GENERAL COUNSEL & SECRETARY sold 3,546 shares at the rate of 42.39, making the entire transaction reach 150,315 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 431,069. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 22 ’25, Company’s President and CEO sold 9,259 for 42.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 392,283. This particular insider is now the holder of 739,880 in total.

Maplebear Inc (CART) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

Maplebear Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.51% and is forecasted to reach 2.25 in the upcoming year.

Maplebear Inc (NASDAQ: CART) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Maplebear Inc (CART). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.62, and its Beta score is 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.66.

In the same vein, CART’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.73, a figure that is expected to reach 0.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Maplebear Inc (CART)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Maplebear Inc, CART], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 11.07 million was better the volume of 4.61 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.32% While, its Average True Range was 22.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Maplebear Inc (CART) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.58 that was higher than 1.39 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.