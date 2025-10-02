A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Organigram Global Inc (OGI) as it 5-day change was 5.52%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, Organigram Global Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.91% to $1.91, before settling in for the price of $2.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OGI posted a 52-week range of $0.85-$2.08.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -11.39% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.39%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 124.48%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $134.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $90.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $256.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.39.

Organigram Global Inc (OGI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Organigram Global Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.50%, in contrast to 6.20% institutional ownership.

Organigram Global Inc (OGI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Organigram Global Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 124.48% and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in the upcoming year.

Organigram Global Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Organigram Global Inc (OGI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $293.85, and its Beta score is 1.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.60.

In the same vein, OGI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01, a figure that is expected to reach -0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Organigram Global Inc (OGI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Organigram Global Inc, OGI]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.64 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.75 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.38% While, its Average True Range was 59.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Organigram Global Inc (OGI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.10 that was higher than 0.07 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.